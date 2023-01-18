1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: More on the hiatus

Based on what we’ve seen upon scouring the internet the past few days, there is confusion on a 1923 season 1 episode 5 return date. Some of it is on the date itself, and then other parts of it are due to the reason for the hiatus in the first place.

So why did Paramount+ take off weeks right in the middle of the season and, with that, cause some anger among certain parts of the fan base? Sometimes things in the TV world are a little bit complicated, but we wouldn’t consider this to be anything of the sort.

In order to understand where we are now, we have to go back in time to when 1923 first premiered on the streaming service last month. This happened at the time it did to ensure that this show got off to a great start alongside Yellowstone. This was important as a means to ensure that viewers got hooked on the prequel show and subscribed to Paramount+ because of it. To be specific, the streamer wanted TV viewers to get access to at least two episodes — hence, 1923 arriving on December 18 and then airing again on Paramount Network on January 1.

However, there was a problem with this start date, and it had to do with when filming itself wrapped up last year. Typically shows of this scale have several months from the end of filming until they premiere to be edited and polished. 1923, on the other hand, was hurried along as fast as possible (without compromising quality). It didn’t have much time at all! That’s how important it was to arrive alongside new episodes of Yellowstone. The consequence of this is that while the first four episodes could be delivered on time, there needed to be a break in the middle for the remaining episodes to be finished up in editing / post-production. We don’t see any other reason for the midseason break; we’ve seen some wild theories out there, but a lot of them feel false. It just takes a long time to edit and put together episodes, especially for a big-budget show that often runs a full hour.

When these episodes arrive on February 5, we have a feeling it will be worth the wait — even if we recognize that the wait is still pretty darn difficult.

Are you bummed to be waiting until February 5 to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Let us know in the comments and, of course stay tuned for more. (Photo: Paramount+.)

