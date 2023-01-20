Fire Country season 1 episode 12 return date: A special airing!

For those wondering about the Fire Country season 1 episode 12 return date following tonight’s new episode, there is a LOT to be excited about!

So where do we start? Well, the most natural place here is noting that the next new episode you see is not going to be like any other this season. For starters, it is airing on a special night! “Two Pink Lines” is set to debut on Sunday, January 29 following the AFC Championship Game, and of course we tend to think this will be one of the biggest ones that we’ve seen all season. It’s definitely a chance to get more people hooked on the show and, of course, that’s something to be excited about already.

Below, you can check out the full season 1 episode 12 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead moving forward:

“Two Pink Lines” – Bode and his fellow prison inmate firefighters band together with the civilian station 42 crew to battle a monstrous fire that erupts after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the crews welcome a new member to the family, on FIRE COUNTRY, airing on a special day and time immediately following the AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage.)

Just from reading that alone, don’t you think this is going to be a pretty action-packed installment? We tend to think that one of the goals from the cast and crew here is making this episode accessible to everyone (new viewers include), while at the same time allowing their to be enough Easter eggs from the story so far to keep them engaged.

What are you excited to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 12 on CBS?

Do you think this will help to bring a ton of new viewers to the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

