Fire Country season 1 episode 11: Will Bode donate his kidney?

Was Fire Country season 1 episode 11 one of the most notable ones of the season? We tend to think so, and for a few different reasons.

Take, for starters, Bode finding out that he is a match to donate his kidney to Sharon, though it remains to be seen whether or not she’d actually accept this in the end. He wants to do his part to help, and there are obviously so many different reasons and motivations coursing through him when it comes to that. We’re mostly just curious as this point to see what comes from this; we can’t imagine the show wants to kill off Sharon anytime soon, but how she recovers will be an interesting thing for the writers to try and figure out.

What we’re mostly excited about with this storyline is that it reminds us further exactly the sort of show that this is trying to be: It’s a gritty story about characters and relationships, and firefighting is only just a part of it. This isn’t trying to be some sort of carbon copy of 9-1-1, Chicago Fire, or any other show within this genre. Bode’s balancing a lot between this job, his family, and also some new faces coming in and out of his life.

Oh, and of course we have to say that if you love music, this episode provided plenty of that courtesy of Billy Burke. What a launching pad for some original music, right?

The most important thing

For now, we’d argue that it is getting a chance to see the writers set a really strong foundation for what’s coming up down the road. In particular, there is an episode airing after the AFC Championship Game at the end of the month, and that one needs to be going on all cylinders to get more viewers on board.

What did you think overall about the events of Fire Country season 1 episode 11 over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

