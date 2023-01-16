Snowfall season 6: Will FX release another trailer before premiere?

We recently had a chance to see a Snowfall season 6 trailer leading up to the show’s return next month and based on what we saw, one thing feels clear. If the journey of Franklin Saint was not dark and intense enough before, it could be venturing even further into chaos and destruction. This may not be a huge surprise when you think about what happened at the end of season 5. We are, after all, in a position here where Franklin has lost most of his fortune. Beyond just that, he’s also running short of allies.

So as exciting as it was to see that first trailer (find out more about it here), we do think we should go ahead and ask the following: Is that really it? Will there be more coming up at some point down the road?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new Snowfall videos on season 6!

First things first, we should note that another trailer for the Damson Idris series may not be FX’s top priority at the moment. Instead, we tend to think that the top goal moving forward will be presenting interviews and/or sneak peeks for what’s coming up in some different forms.

No matter how the series is promoted over the next several weeks, let’s just collectively cross our fingers that it gets all of the love it so richly deserves. This show has been so grossly underrated the past few years by critics and awards shows alike; it has led to a lot of big conversations, the performances are stellar, and the writers have always made sure that this felt like a proper living, breathing world with actions and consequences. Now, we just have to wait and see if it sticks the landing at the end of the day.

Related – Be sure to get some further information when it comes to Snowfall

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Snowfall season 6 over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







