Riverdale season 7, Nancy Drew season 4 premiere dates revealed

After weeks and weeks of waiting, today The CW revealed news that we’ve been waiting to have for a long time. Finally, we know when Riverdale season 7 and Nancy Drew season 4 are going to be coming on the air!

So where should we start here? Well, it makes the most sense to begin with the Archie Comics adaptation, which is going to be the first one back. You will have a chance to check it out starting on Wednesday, March 29 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following a new episode of The Flash. According to TVLine, Riverdale is going to run for a full 20 episodes.

Meanwhile, you’re going to be seeing Nancy Drew come back with new episodes starting on Wednesday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This means that over the summer, these two shows are going to air as a part of a two-hour block. They could be set up to conclude in their entirety on Wednesday, August 23.

Why are both these shows ending? For those unaware The CW is under new ownership, and with that comes a complete revamping of much of the lineup. They are going to try to shift the target demographic a little bit older, which doesn’t really align with either of these shows’ audiences. With this being said, we do tend to think that Riverdale would probably be ending this season regardless; given the amount of film opportunities a lot of the cast are getting, it’s easy to imagine that some of them are ready to move on and do some other things.

Meanwhile, we should note that Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann is going to be starring in the upcoming backdoor pilot The Good Lawyer, which will be airing as a part of The Good Doctor later this season. with that, she could be jumping from one network show to another.

