Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: Early hopes at Netflix

When could we get a Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere over at Netflix? Of course, some of this depends on what the streaming service wants.

At the time of this writing, unfortunately nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to a renewal — realistically, there’s also a chance there may not be anything over the next week weeks, either. Netflix often takes more than a month to finalize decisions — even a mega-hit like Wednesday had to wait around for a good while to get confirmation on its return.

The biggest thing holding back Ginny & Georgia is probably the fact that it was off the air for so long; yet, we do think it’s gotten some generous buzz the past few days. Having a huge cliffhanger likely helps with that, but we won’t say too much here in the event you are behind. The threshold for a renewal at Netflix, though, is still pretty high; remember that these are the same people who have canceled some reasonably popular shows like Warrior Nun pretty early on in their run. (We’re still not over Santa Clarita Diet.)

If there is one bit of good news we can pass along here, it’s simply this: Provided that the series does get renewed, we don’t think there will be as big of a hiatus. It is a little easier to imagine the show coming back in summer or fall 2024, provided that filming kicks off in some reasonable period of time. This is not Stranger Things or some other show that requires some insane amount of time in post-production. It doesn’t benefit anyone if we are stuck in some perpetual waiting game to see what is next.

Once filming wraps, of course we do think the picture here will become infinitely clearer than where it is at the moment.

When do you think we could see a Ginny & Georgia season 3, provided it gets renewed?

