Ginny & Georgia season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 premiere at Netflix, can you expect a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

At the moment, we certainly think that there is room for speculation here, largely because there was SUCH a long wait for the latest batch of episodes to premiere. Are viewers going to remember the show a good couple of years after the fact? Netflix is such a big, competitive service and we’ve seen them be quick to cancel shows in a super-short period of time.

For the time being, nothing about a Ginny & Georgia season 3 is confirmed, and it may take a little time for us to know one way or another. Typically the streamer takes a month or two in order to assess viewership and then figure out what to do from there. Could they wait a little bit longer? Absolutely, and there is a fair argument to make that it’s a little bit unfair with just how quickly they rush some of these decisions along. Unfortunately, this is the reality of how they do business: If something doesn’t go viral or spread like wildfire, things become an uphill battle.

So basically, the advice we have for a lot of you is rather simple: If you love the show, watch it soon and tell your friends!

Provided that it gets renewed…

When could it return? Well, we don’t necessarily think it would take another couple of years. Like with so many other shows, it’s fair to think that the global health crisis played a role with just how long this took. We tend to think that we could see something more in mid to late 2024, which will be a pretty busy time for the streamer in general. Remember that they also have shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game potentially coming back that year, and the same may also be said for Wednesday.

Do you want to see a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal happen at Netflix down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming up soon. (Photo: Netflix.)

