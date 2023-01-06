Ginny & Georgia season 3: EP on renewal hopes after cliffhanger

Following the enormous season 2 cliffhanger, it makes perfect sense that a LOT of people out there would want a Ginny & Georgia season 3. How can you not? (Spoilers ahead.)

The end of the season 2 finale featured Georgia being arrested at her wedding — which is certainly a huge thing, given some of the things she’s gotten away with in the past. This is the sort of thing that makes you beg for something more, but will we get it? That remains to be seen.

As a matter of fact, this is not something that the show’s own producers behind the scenes are altogether privy to right now. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, creator Sarah Lampert had the following to say about the state of the future — or, to be specific, the lack of conversation she’s had with Netflix about the future:

… [There’s] been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.

On the surface, it really feels like this situation could go either way. One of the biggest things going against the show right now is that it is premiering such a long period of time after season 1 and with that in mind, there is a chance that some viewers may not come back. Also, Netflix is a fickle platform — if they don’t see something performing right away, they can be quick to cancel it.

For now, here’s what we would say in regards to the future — if you love this show and want to save it, you really have to act fast! This is a situation where almost anything could happen and it’s going to be up to the next few weeks.

