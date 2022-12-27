A Million Little Things season 5 premiere spoilers: The title is…

Want to know a little bit more news on the A Million Little Things season 5 premiere? Let’s just say that we now, at the very least, know the title of the first episode back!

So what are we looking at here? Let’s just think along the lines of the following. According to a report from SpoilerTV, “The Last Dance” is going to be the title of the first episode back. That certainly sounds emotional, but could it also be foreboding? A little bit of both? It definitely feels like there’s a lot of stuff to actively think about here from top to bottom.

Of course, our initial fear is that this title implies some sort of last dance that is coming for Gary, whose story may be at the center of just about everything for the show right now. We know that him being diagnosed with cancer again was a huge focal point of the season 4 finale, and we have to prepare for the worst but still hope for the best here. We have a hard time thinking that the writers will want us to be sobbing through the entirety of the final season, so maybe there are a few little glimmers of hope scattered here and there.

So when could we theoretically learn a little bit more about the next episode / what else could be coming? More than likely, at some point in the relatively near future. The most important thing is that ABC does manage to get the word out for the end of the show; after all, we want this to be as celebratory an occasion as humanly possible.

