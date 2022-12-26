The Resident season 6 episode 11 spoilers: More on big cliffhanger

For those who were not aware, The Resident season 6 episode 11 is going to be returning to Fox on January 3. Want to learn a little bit more about it now?

Well, for the sake of this article, we want to focus in on the super-serious cliffhanger that took place in the closing minutes, one that put a major character in Padma into jeopardy. Is she going to take her own life? this is a serious concern at the moment and absolutely something we have to think about. There’s also a specific reason why we are seeing this story play out.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is just some of what executive producer Amy Holden Jones had to say on the subject:

“What fascinates me is the idea of someone who gets into a pregnancy without really understanding it, who has never had those kinds of responsibilities, and then, lo and behold, has twins without a partner and gets overwhelmed. That’s a growing-up event, you know? … And the fact that it’s causing an emotional break is something very believable to me. She doesn’t have the skill set to deal with these kinds of overwhelming things.”

Do we think that she can overcome all of this? We want to believe so, mostly because there is so much story to tell with both her and AJ — their relationship is fascinating to see unfold, especially since they are close friends who are not necessarily a couple who, simultaneously, are trying to work through this big life event. This is not going to be an easy thing for them to manage, so we imagine that we’ll see a lot that plays out on the other side of all of this.

