The Resident season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Who is ‘All In’?

Are you curious to learn a little more about The Resident season 6 episode 11? After the events of episode 10, it’s hard not to!

Just consider for a moment where things are — Conrad has now recognized fully his feelings for Billie, and this is something he now has to confront. It certainly could mean the end of things for him and Cade, and we wonder if the title for this installment (“All In”) is some sort of clue as to where things are going to stand with Jessica Lucas’ character. Given that there are only three more episodes left this season, it does feel pretty clear that producers are going to move fast. They have to!

What’s a little bit weird here, however, is that The Resident season 6 episode 11 synopsis below makes no mention of any of this, and instead focuses a little bit more about the patients:

A famous cardiothoracic surgeon – who happens to be Dr. Yamada’s mentor – comes into Chastain after experiencing heart pain. Meanwhile, Kit breaks the news that the ER will no longer be accepting trauma patients due to budget cuts, and Devon and Conrad help treat a confused woman in the all-new “All In” winter premiere episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-611) (TV-14 D, L, V).

So how big and how dramatic will the rest of the season be? In terms of relationships, you better believe it’s going to be all sorts of big and messy! Why wouldn’t it be? We also of course have a hard time imagining that there’s going to be complete and total resolution to anything in this episode, mostly because it makes more sense to build things up leading to the end.

