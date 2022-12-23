Succession season 4 premiere date wait: In the home stretch?

If you are finding yourself currently chomping at the bit for some Succession season 4 premiere date news at HBO, then we might be able to give you some element of relief here.

Do we have the official start date yet? Alas not so much, but we are starting to feel like we are in the home stretch of the hiatus. After all, there is plenty of information out there that suggests that the premium-cable network won’t waste too much more time before giving us a start date; as a matter of fact, they’d be silly to hide it once we reach a certain point.

If you missed it, yesterday we wrote about a new bit of footage that was released as a part of a larger HBO Max sizzle reel. This is one of a few times that we’ve seen snippets from the upcoming season now, and the network is clearly okay with lifting the veil ever so slightly on what’s coming up.

Meanwhile, we’ve also heard that the show is coming in the spring, and also that the plan is for it to be eligible for the Emmys in 2024. Based on what we’ve seen with the awards show in the past, that means that it is going to launch before June 1. We still tend to think that at some point between late March and early May new episodes are going to air, and this could mean a January announcement is incoming.

We’ve noted this before, but a key date to watch is January 15, the day that The Last of Us premieres. HBO has a history of using current shows to reveal news about upcoming ones, so wouldn’t this be a great way to start off the new year? We tend to think so.

Do you think we are going to get news on a Succession season 4 premiere date over the next month?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates through the remainder of the hiatus. (Photo: HBO.)

