Succession season 4 teaser: ‘New Gen Roys’ are in town

While we may not have a Succession season 4 premiere date as of yet, HBO has opted to hand out new footage. It’s only a few seconds but in all honesty, aren’t we going to take whatever we can when it comes to the Roy family?

This new footage gives us a tiny sense of Roman, Kendall, and Shiv — the “new Gen Roys,” as Kendall refers to them. (We’re not so sure that nickname is going to stick.) None of them seem to have any control at this point of Waystar Royco, so they are facing a big decision: What do they do from here? Can they really work together in order to achieve some sort of common goal?

These three are so dysfunctional that it feels like a mistake to assume that they could ever collaborate with each other for some extended period of time, but we honestly do hope that there’s a chance that they will try. They are all smart in their own ways, but also sheltered and incredibly oblivious. People will want to work with them, but they don’t have a full understand of what “work” really means.

What’s going on with Logan?

There is also a brief moment in this teaser where Brian Cox’s character says “everything I do, people turn against me.” You can say that this is him playing the victim, but there are a couple of things at work here. Logan thinks he is actually helping people by getting them into his company and trying to show them the ways. Yet, he doesn’t build any emotional bonds. He may not really know how. His way of expressing love just doesn’t register.

We know the plan is to launch season 4 in the spring. To watch the footage for yourself, all you have to do is visit the link here.

