Is Adam Rodriguez leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution? Luke dead?

Is Adam Rodriguez leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution following the huge cliffhanger in season 1 episode 5? If you are worried about the future of one Luke Alvez, we very much understand at the moment. That’s as dangerous of a cliffhanger as you are ever going to see!

In the closing seconds of this episode (the final one for the calendar year), both Luke and JJ found themselves in close proximity of a bomb, one that has very much put both of their lives into jeopardy. We have discussed this already from the JJ point of view, so why not get more into it in terms of where things stand with Alvez?

For the time being, let’s just note that there is zero evidence that we’re going to be seeing Rodriguez depart the show and honestly, we’d be stunned if he did! Just remember for a moment that this is a guy who has been a part of the team for a good while, and also, the writers need to keep every other team member they can for as long as humanly possible. Remember for a moment that they already lost Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons — it’s possible that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney could return to the show at some point, but that is certainly far from guarnateed.

Since we’re confident that we’ll continue to see Alvez on this show in some shape or form, let’s shift things over to the next order of business: What other consequences could there be? It’s possible that either he or JJ ends up being hurt as a result of this operation; or, if nothing else, even more determined to stop this network. (Granted, we tend to think that they already were!)

What do you think we will see for Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez on Criminal Minds: Evolution moving forward?

Are you confident he will survive? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for all sorts of other updates moving forward. (Photo: Paramount+.)

