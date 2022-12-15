Is AJ Cook leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution? Is JJ dead?

Is AJ Cook leaving Criminal Minds: Evolution following this week’s huge cliffhanger? Could JJ actually be dead?

We wouldn’t be shocked if, at this point, you found yourselves wondering about these two questions. How can you not? JJ and Alvez were both a part of a pretty explosive ending, and this came right after JJ started to learn more about her husband’s condition — and some of the information that he’s kept from her. (At this point, we don’t think we’re altogether comfortable in saying that he is out of the woods at all.)

While nothing is altogether confirmed as of this writing, we do feel comfortable enough to say that Cook is not going anywhere. Why in the world would the writers kill off a beloved cast member midway through a revival? Also, remember that this show is already operating without Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who were both a part of the show when it aired on CBS. We have a hard time imagining that they will want to remove someone else from the equation.

Also, Cook has spoken about the show in various interviews as though she has no desire to go anywhere in the near future — which, of course, makes us all the more intrigued about what the future for her character could hold. Even if she survives this cliffhanger, she could be hurt — the same could go for Luke. There’s a lot that could happen through this that pushes the action forward!

Even if we feel confident both characters are going to be okay, kudos to the writers for still giving us some sort of cliffhanger!

What do you think is going to happen for AJ Cook as JJ moving further into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1?

