A Million Little Things season 5 trailer: Where is it?

We know that A Million Little Things season 5 is currently set to debut on ABC come February 8. Of course, there’s a lot to be excited and/or nervous about based on the way the fourth season of the show concluded. Some characters are about to take some significant steps forward in their lives, whereas some other ones are on the verge of seeing things fall apart. Gary’s life could be in jeopardy after his diagnosis.

There are so many different plotlines we’d love to get more information on but, unfortunately, there’s no trailer out there yet. Heck, even if there was a trailer, it’d probably only tease these things rather than give us a lot more information.

Is there a chance we could be waiting until early next year in order to see something like this released by the network? We’d obviously love it if it was released a bit earlier, but there’s no clear timeline on it for now. It’s also hard to say that ABC is going to have some big television event over the next few weeks that’s even going to justify such a big release. They may wait until January, mostly so that the trailer doesn’t get lose amidst everyone preparing for the holidays. That allows them to really go all-out in marketing these episodes before the endgame truly turns up.

We tend to think that we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to recognize that nothing is guaranteed, including a happy ending for every person in the cast. Still, that won’t stop us from at least having a certain measure of hope! This is a story about chosen family and caring for one another; no matter what happens, we tend to think these themes will reverberate until we are at the official end of the road.

