Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Joe Mantegna hopes for more

Even though we’re only a few weeks into the run of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, why wouldn’t we want more? This is a series that, at least so far, has delivered all sorts of awesome stuff. We’ve gotten to know the BAU better as a team, and also dived into the story of one of the more dangerous Big Bads we’ve seen in a while in Elias Voit.

Do we think that the streaming service is already considering the future? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that they’re going to announce something right away. They could be patient and spend the next month or two analyzing both the cost and the numbers.

What we can at least tell you for now is pretty simple: The cast is 100% excited about the prospect of doing more. Speaking to E! News in a new interview, Rossi himself in Joe Mantegna had the following to say:

“First of all, we did 325 of the other version of it … We didn’t stop because we said, ‘OK, we’re done. We ran out of stories.’ We’ve worked with the FBI. We’ve had technical advisors from day one. And they’ll let you know that there’s millions of stories. We haven’t even scratched the surface in terms of the kinds of stories that are out there.”

The future of this show will be largely up to viewers; we say that mostly in that every cast members we’ve heard speak so far seems interested in coming back. We already reported earlier today that AJ Cook is hopeful for a Matthew Gray Gubler return at some point! We almost think of the first season as a trial, and a way for both Paramount+ and the studio to see what the enthusiasm is for this show. We’ll see what happens from there.

