Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: A Force connection?

As we wait around for news on a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, we are of course wondering all sorts of questions. One of the biggest, and most interesting, right now may have to do with Power Book IV: Force. The Joseph Sikora spin-off finished filming earlier this fall, and it is easy to assume that both of these shows are tracking towards a 2023 release.

Now that we’ve said that, what are the odds that these shows are going to be linked together in a way that we did not expect — and that ends up having them both air at the same time? There is definitely more to talk through on this subject.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

If you missed it, yesterday we talked about Joseph Sikora’s appearance on The Crew Has It, the podcast co-hosted by Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo. While there were no major reveals sprinkled in there on the future of the franchise in terms of premiere dates, there were some subtle hints about potential crossovers. They may not be happening yet, but they could be down the road. The end of Force season 1 certainly raised the possibility that the worlds of New York and Chicago are going to become more linked — also, wouldn’t it be crazy if Tariq had to deal with Uncle Tommy again?

Well, here’s a theory that has come into our head: The wait for the premiere of Ghost has to do a lot with Force, and the two shows may have already filmed something that has caused a little bit of overlap. The former show may not be premiering until the latter is either ready or close to it, that way things move a little more seamlessly. It’s possible the two shows air alongside each other to better represent the stories being connected; or, there could at least be one or two weeks that the two partner up on the network. There are a lot of possibilities here, and it would be nice to at least have some explanation for the delay.

Sure, nothing may be confirmed yet and some of this is just us theorizing, but it at least makes some sense in our mind!

Related – Be sure to see all sorts of additional news now on Power Book II: Ghost season 3

What do you most want to see as we prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and stick around to ensure you don’t miss other scoop. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







