Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Any new insight?

We went into today with more questions and enthusiasm around a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date than we’ve had in a while. After all, Joseph Sikora was going to be on Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo’s podcast, The Crew Has It. We tend to think that in general, this is the most enthusiasm we’ve had for an episode of the podcast in quite some time, and it was our hope that we’d get at least some sort of tease on the future.

So did that happen? Maybe, but not in the way that you’d think.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Let’s start here with some premiere date chatter. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much said about Ghost or Power Book IV: Force season 2, and that may be because honestly, the actors may not know that much. They don’t really have the inside track on this information; Starz controls it, and they may ultimately learn about some of it shortly before we do.

What we did find interesting, meanwhile, was the conversation about How Brayden hasn’t met Tommy on-screen yet in an official capacity; or, the dancing around the idea of the two different shows being more connected. Is there a crossover? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and there easily could not be one. Yet, we watched this interview and came away feeling more optimistic that something could be in the works or already done. It could explain, as well, why Ghost doesn’t have a premiere date yet. Force wrapped filming not too long ago, and we do wonder if the network will consider airing the two shows back-to-back and tying them together in a more profound way. The end of Force season 1 in particular opened the door to this … but not much has been said here.

Let’s reiterate here that nothing has been 100% confirmed, but we came away from this interview thinking more that this is possible than ever. It’s definitely something we will be revisiting again before too long.

Related – Be sure to score additional updates about Power Book II: Ghost, including what the story could be

What are you hoping for when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Starz?

Be sure to share right away in the comments, and also come back for other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







