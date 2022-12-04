Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: December hopes

What can we hope to hear when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 over the course of this month? We understand that it may not be premiering for a rather long time, but that won’t stop us from wanting more! After all, why would it?

For the time being, here is what we can say: The Prime Video series is now a decent ways into production on its latest batch of episodes, and we know that they will be as ambitious as ever. Following the huge Sauron reveal in the season 1 finale, there’s a specific threat now for Galadriel and everyone else to face. Meanwhile, the story with the Harfoots has a few new wrinkles thanks to The Stranger, and we’re super-curious to see exactly where that could go.

We do think it’s best to temper at least some of our expectations for what we could get this month. Of course, we’re not going to be getting any news when it comes to a premiere date. That’s something that we will be lucky to get a better sense of when we get around to this time next year; remember that the earliest we expect the show back is within the first few months of 2024. There is still a lot of filming to be done, and that’s without even mentioning what we could be seeing when it comes to post-production work.

The biggest thing to hope for here is that we end up getting some more casting news (we’ve already gotten some — plus a recasting) or photos before the end of the month. We do think the Prime Video / Amazon publicity team at large will keep working hard to ensure we don’t forget about this show. With its enormous budget and story that could go for many more seasons, they have every reason in the world to keep pushing forward.

