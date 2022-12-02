A Million Little Things season 5: Why is it ending? EP explains

For those who have no heard as of yet, A Million Little Things season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC this February, and it is more than okay to be a little emotional all about it. It’s so hard to say goodbye to this world! We’ve learned so much about these characters over time and grown invested in their struggles and triumphs; the fact that we are so sad over the farewell only serves as another reminder of the strength of this overall journey. Every deserves so much credit for allowing us, from start to finish, to feel so much for these fictional people.

So why end things now? There are so many components that go into a series dropping the metaphorical curtain, but sometimes, it’s also important to just know you’ve reached the right time to say goodbye. In speaking on the subject further on Twitter, here is what showrunner DJ Nash had to say on the subject:

We told the stories we wanted to tell and we wanted to wrap up the story the way I had planned since the beginning. We’re having a blast – a ton of laughs and more than a few tears as we [write] and film our last season. Can’t wait for you all to see it!

This is the great thing about the final season: Nothing is rushed. It is fairly rare within the TV industry that someone has the luxury of knowing when they are saying goodbye. For Nash and the writers, they have several episodes to build towards that and deliver something that stays true to the vision that they’ve had for a rather long time. Of course, we’re excited to see what the end of the road looks like, but also very much nervous.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get to see more video footage this month!

