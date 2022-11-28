The Bachelor premiere date: When to expect more Zach details!

There is no new episode of anything Bachelor Nation related airing this week, and the idea of that just feels a little strange. There was SO much that happened the past several months in between The Bachelorette and then Bachelor in Paradise … so what is coming up next?

For those who aren’t aware, The Bachelor is coming in the new year, but we’re going to be waiting a little longer than expected in order to see it. The show is actually set for Monday, January 23! Why air at that point? It could be in part to avoid most of the NFL and college football counter-programming at the start of the year. Also, we tend to think that the network recognizes that it can give the franchise a little more breathing room. In the past, The Bachelorette used to air in May and Bachelor in Paradise in late summer. We could be changing to a model where Bachelorette is strictly a summer show and Paradise fall.

With The Bachelor, the network bet big on Zach Shallcross from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season, a move that is rather surprising in retrospect. At the time that Zach was named the lead, the producers knew Rodney’s story from Paradise. Why wouldn’t they pick him? Zach seems to be nice enough, but he also feels very much in the same mold as so many other guys on the show — namely, we know very little about him. The focus will likely end up being on the women more so than him.

We’ve already seen a trailer for Zach’s season at the Paradise finale (read more here), so we tend to think that ABC will save most of the rest of the marketing for either the holiday season or early January. They probably don’t want to give TOO much more away than they already have.

