The Bachelor spoilers: Who is back for Zach Shallcross’ season?

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting until Monday, January 23 to see Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor on ABC. However, the network DID give us a small peek into what’s next tonight!

At the end of the Bachelor in Paradise finale there was a first-look trailer for this upcoming season, one that is poised to be every bit as messy as you would think. Of course, at the start of it you have a lot of women hyping up Zach as this perfect, super-sweet guy ready to get married and start a family. He looks the part so far and honestly, the show is more about the drama than it is the leading man.

The most notable thing seen in the trailer is the return of former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Tahzjuan, who we remember mostly because of how much she struggled with the heat down in Mexico. Why is she there? It seems like she turns up at some point during the season and most of the other women get upset.

Honestly, it’s the right move for Zach to send her home unless he is 90-95% sure that he could be engaged to her at the end of the season. This is a huge risk to take since you give the other women the impression that you may not be as interested in them as this new person who already has history with the franchise. Of course, there is no guarantee that he will send her home, since we’ve seen multiple instances in the past of someone showing up late and sticking around. Note that we’re not including Matt’s season in here, where multiple women arrived a few episodes in as a part of a twist.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

