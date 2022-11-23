New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: EP on big Helen Sharpe return

Following the return of Helen Sharpe on last night’s New Amsterdam season 5 episode, absolutely there are some big things to wonder. Take, for example, where we will see the story go from here, especially since Max has been getting closer to Dr. Wilder. The two were just about to see their relationship take a romantic turn when he saw her on TV — and she’s in New York, no less!

Of course, this situation is going to be a major test for Max to figure out, especially since the end of his relationship with Helen was so sudden and, in many ways, mysterious. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say on the subject:

“Will [Max] run back to Sharpe? Will he double down on Wilder? … There are so many unanswered questions he has for Sharpe. Yet, at the same time, there’s the promise of something new with Wilder. We’re going to put Max through the ringer so whatever decision he makes is hard-earned.”

Schulner also added that the end of last night’s episode could impact how Wilder sees Max, especially when it comes to whether or not he is truly ready to move on with someone else.

How will this story end?

It could honestly go either way. In order for things to work with Max and Helen, we’d need to understand more of why she truly called off the wedding and also what makes her situation different now. Meanwhile, with Wilder she’ll have to be comfortable with where they are — and Max has to make her feel comfortable.

Just like we said in some of our stories last night, the only thing we know for sure is that this story can’t feel inauthentic to these characters. Max wouldn’t intentionally lead someone on, so if he does want to be with Helen or Wilder, he’ll need to be fairly decisive about it.

What do you think we’re going to see for Max and Wilder on New Amsterdam season 5 when the show returns?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

