New Amsterdam season 5 episode 11 promo: Will Max see Helen?

This may not come as the biggest shocker of all time, but New Amsterdam season 5 episode 11 is going to take some of the drama to yet another level. Honestly, it’s hard to say that we’re altogether shocked after what we saw tonight.

In the closing seconds of episode 10, Wilder invited Max to bring her home and in the midst of that, he saw Helen on TV. Dr. Sharpe was talking about her work with the NHS, and she was in New York City. Why didn’t she reach out? We understand that question being out there and thanks to the promo, we do have an answer.

The preview (which aired at the end of episode 10) indicated that Helen will be reaching out to invite Max for a drink. The question is whether or not he will go. The preview showed him off with Wilder outside of the hospital and clearly, they are starting to build something. They have chemistry and there is a natural sweetness there, but it’s fair to wonder if it’s all too fast following the end of Max and Helen. At some point, Wilder could wonder that, as well. How many feelings does he still have for her?

We don’t blame Max for trying to move on, especially since it was Helen’s decision to end things, and she’s also been in a totally different country. If she does open the door for a potential romance again, then he is going to have to face a huge decision … one that could alter the course of his life. We just hope along the way that he doesn’t lead anyone on; that’s not the sort of guy Max is, but there is an inherent risk due to the situation that he finds himself in at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on New Amsterdam right now

What are you hoping to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 5 episode 11, especially with this Max – Helen story?

Have any theories as to where it will end up? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







