The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: How long a wait?

Most likely it is abundantly clear to many of you that we’ll be waiting a good while to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over on Hulu. After all, remember that the fifth season only wrapped up two weeks ago! While it does seem like the story is already being planned for the final episodes, there is a ton of work to be done to get from point A to point B.

So realistically, how long is the wait going to be until season 6? At the very least, it feels like this is a valuable thing to dive a little more into here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

We know that for a time, we were actually lucky enough to get a new season of most shows every year. We’d love for that to be the case with the Elisabeth Moss drama, but there is no guarantee of that. There is a reasonable chance that we could be waiting for than a year to see the endgame here when you look at past release patterns, especially since there is no publicly-available start date for season 6 as of yet.

The best-case scenario in our mind, meanwhile, is that we could be waiting 11 or so months. There is a case to be made for a mid-to-late fall 2023 release date, especially since it would allow Hulu to control the TV narrative over the holidays. They may also want to do what they can to avoid the holidays, especially when you consider some of what we know is coming in early 2024 — think along the lines of Euphoria potentially alongside other big-budget shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. You could also see Squid Game and potentially Stranger Things later on in 2024. Late 2023 or really early 2024 feels like the best way for The Handmaid’s Tale to fully tie things up.

Related – See some of the latest on The Handmaid’s Tale, including more discussions about filming

When do you think we will actually see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

Share in the comments below! Once you do that, stay tuned for other insight on the show the rest of the day. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







