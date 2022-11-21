Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Shonda Rhimes on Ellen Pompeo exit

Even though Shonda Rhimes is no longer the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy and has not been for some time, her voice still carries weight. How can it not? We’re talking about one of the biggest TV visionaries of the past several years, and also someone who is responsible for the show existing in the first place.

If anyone recognizes the value that Ellen Pompeo has on this series, it’s Shonda. They navigated so many huge moments together over the years, and we’re sure the two had at least some discussions prior to Ellen’s decision to leave (at least in an on-screen capacity).

So with all of this in mind, it’s only right that Rhimes commented on the next episode (airing in February) being Meredith Grey’s goodbye. In a post on Instagram, here is what the prolific producer and creator had to say:

What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been. None of it could have been possible without the incomparable [Ellen Pompeo], the one and only Meredith Grey. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial.

This comment from Rhimes echoes perfectly what Ellen herself has said already about her goodbye: She is still hoping to come back here and there down the road. We know already that she’s going to be an executive producer and narrator still on the series moving forward, so you don’t have to worry about that. Current showrunner Krista Vernoff will certainly have a big challenge ahead of her trying to usher in a new era at the hospital where Meredith is not the center of the universe. You can argue that Grey’s Anatomy has been moving in this direction the past couple of years but now, it will be more pronounced.

