Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will Ellen Pompeo return for finale?

For those who have not heard as of yet, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 is going to mark the farewell for Ellen Pompeo — and yes, it’s fair to ask some questions about that. Take, for starters, why it was initially reported that the actress would be in eight episodes this season.

Well, we do have more of an answer to that now. According to a new report from Deadline, Pompeo is “expected” to come back for the season finale, which will probably air in May. Whether or not this is the season or series finale remains to be seen, but there probably was a good bit of effort to ensure that Meredith was around for a potential send-off.

Of course, along the way you can still expect to hear Meredith’s voice, as Pompeo is going to continue as the narrator for the show. She will also retain her credit as executive producer. She’s a huge part of this show and in that sense, Dr. Grey will never fully be gone. The question is whether ABC would want to do a season 20 if she’s not going to be around. (Pompeo is leaving to do a project at Hulu; her long-term future before this season remains unclear.)

Is it understandable to be sad that Ellen is leaving? Absolutely, but consider her exit under these terms: How many performers stay on a single show for 19 seasons? This is such rare air that she is a part of at this point, and she’s brought SO much to this world over the years. There are so many people out there who aspire to be doctors because of her, and we don’t think it’s ever lost on her how important this show is.

Yet, as with many things in live, there are times to move on and explore new horizons. This could be one for her.

