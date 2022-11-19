Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Filming wraps; why the silence?

There is so much to think about when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, especially as we should be waxing poetic.

Let’s start here with what has to be the huge news of the week, and arguably the biggest news related to the show since it won a bunch of Emmys: Filming is done! Not only are we talking about the end of the season, but also possibly the end of the series. While we tend to think that Apple TV+ is keeping the door open, for the time being we’ve yet to see any indication that there’s going to be a season 4 down the road.

Since this is such an important, emotional occasion, you would imagine that there would be all of these huge tributes or even the folks at the streaming service putting out a statement. Yet, there’s very little. Some of the cast initially posted about it on social media, only to end up deleting the messages later. (We talked about one instance over at the link here.)

So why are things happening this way? It’s a very strange strategy, and our assumption right now is that the higher-ups are trying to temper expectations. They could be concerned about spoilers getting out. Or, they could be worried that the end of filming may make some out there think the show is going to premiere in the immediate future. (Odds are, we’ll see it back in the late winter or spring.) They could even be concerned that they’ll have to do reshoots down the road and don’t want people to think it’s 100% over when it is not.

No matter the reasoning behind the scenes, we do think the end of Ted Lasso season 3 is worthy of a toast. This is a show that in just two-plus years has become a pop-culture phenomenon, and also shown that you can still do feel-good TV in an era where so many prefer things to be dark and cynical.

Why do you think Apple TV+ is staying so quiet on the end of Ted Lasso season 3 filming?

Have any compelling theories? Let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stay here at the site for some other updates all about the future. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

