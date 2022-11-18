Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps up!

For everyone out there who is excited for Ted Lasso season 3, today is an incredibly emotional day for the entire cast and crew. After all, filming is officially done for what could be the final batch of new episodes.

Multiple actors for the Apple TV+ show have confirmed on social media that today is the final day of production … though many of them were also deleted after the fact. The funniest example of this is Nick Mohammed (Nate), who ended up posting a photo of Tom Holland after deleting his tweet about filming wrapping up. (For those unaware, this is a reference to Holland spoiling MCU stuff on social media in the past.)

With filming being tied up today, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the producers behind the scenes can focus on the next order of business: Making sure these episodes are actually ready. While we’re sure the editing and post-production process is already underway, now it can go into another gear. There’s going to be a lot of work to make these episodes as perfect as possible; they absolutely need to be if this proves to be the end of the road.

So when is season 3 going to premiere? There’s no specific date as of yet, but you can go ahead and rule out 2022. Based on how far in advance dates tend to be announced, we’re close to ruling out January, also. February could be possible, but in general we’re painting a broader picture here where the show comes back in either late winter / early spring. We just hope that Apple feels comfortable announcing a start date in the near future, especially since they don’t have to worry about production delays or anything else slowing the show down.

Now, let’s just toast to the cast and crew for all the work they’ve put in on set the past eight months!

