NCIS season 20 episode 8: See a fun ‘Turkey Trot’ tease!

For everyone out there who does not know as of yet, NCIS season 20 episode 8 is coming to CBS on Monday … and it definitely seems like it’s going to be a great time.

So what can we say about “Turkey Trot” as of right now? It was co-written by Diona Reasonover, and it is an opportunity to see a Thanksgiving-themed story where we’ll get to meet Jessica Knight’s sister for the first time! The agent (along with Reasonover’s Kasie) will spend some time having a Thanksgiving lunch with the character. In doing so, perhaps we’ll learn a little more about her family history, and this is the sort of stuff we always tend to love about shows like this. With these long episode orders, you do tend to learn a good bit more about all of the notable characters involved.

While you wait for this episode to air in just over 48 hours, why not hear from some of the cast? If you head over to the link here, you can see via Katrina Law’s Instagram a pretty hilarious tease featuring herself, Diona, Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Brian Dietzen all having a good time hyping up this episode. It’s another reminder that they have a pretty good chemistry with one another and clearly like collaborating on this show. That’s not something you see all the time, so we’re glad that they are embracing it.

We’re also feeling pretty darn thankful right now that this show is embracing holiday episodes again! If you remember, last season didn’t give us all that much in the way of holiday goodies, largely because the show was still introducing us to some of the new faces.

