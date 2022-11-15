NCIS season 20 episode 8 spoilers: Jessica Knight in danger!

As you get yourselves prepared for NCIS season 20 episode 8 on CBS next week, there is an important thing to know: Be afraid for Jessica Knight.

After all, judging from the promo that aired last night, someone may be out to hurt her! “Turkey Trot” is going to seemingly begin with a local marathon, one that both Kasie and Jimmy are taking part in. (As a quick reminder, Diona Reasonover co-wrote this episode alongside Scott Williams.) However, surprise gunfire before the start of the race completely derails everything, and an investigation makes it seem as though Agent Knight could have been the target.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

So who could be after Katrina Law’s character? That could be at the heart of this story, and it could prove to be an investigation both into her present as well as her past. Remember that we are going to meet her sister at some point during the episode, as the two plus Kasie have a Thanksgiving lunch together.

On the surface, “Turkey Trot” does appear to fit into the vein of what we enjoy about season 20 so much. Think in terms of fascinating, character-focused stories that give us a good sense of who these people are and what could be coming up for them down the road. We’re hoping that as the show moves forward, we’re going to continue to see opportunities to explore all of the agents further. While last night’s “Love Lost” did put a spotlight on the Secretary of the Navy, we did miss out on getting to know our established characters further. That, plus the overall predictability of the case, made it one of the more forgettable episodes this season. Our hope is that moving forward, we’ll continue to see more in the vein of what we’ve had for the bulk of this season.

Related – Be sure to get additional news when it comes to NCIS, including the official synopsis for this episode

What do you want to learn about Jessica Knight on NCIS season 20 episode 8?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







