The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 trailer: When could we see it?

We know already that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu, and of course we’re pretty darn excited to see things play out!

Of course, the feeling is also a little bittersweet. Remember for a moment that this is going to be the final season of the series on Hulu. Sure, The Testaments could be coming on the other side, but there’s no guarantee that it will look or even feel the same as what we’re seeing with June Osborne and some of the other characters we have on the show now.

It is pretty darn clear to us that a premiere date is a long ways away for the final chapter of the story. The earliest we’d expect to see more of this cast and crew is close to the end of 2023. So what does that mean for a trailer? When is the earliest we could see that?

Just like you would imagine, there are a lot of different components that come into play with this sort of thing. First and foremost, when production actually starts in 2023, let alone when there is enough footage for a trailer. We tend to think that Hulu will start handing out some better teases about a month and a half / two months before the show actually comes out.

At present, the earliest we could imagine a trailer for season 6 surfacing is some point in August or September, and even that could be wishful thinking. There’s just SO much stuff that still needs to be done and given that this is the final season, we tend to think that the cast and producers will take all the time necessary to ensure that things are perfect. Why wouldn’t they?

