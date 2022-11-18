The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: The likely months

Is there a lot to look forward to when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? Absolutely. This is the final season! There is so much good stuff to look forward to from start to finish here, especially since this will also set the stage for The Testaments.

If you love the Margaret Atwood source material, then you almost certainly know there is a lot to look forward to here … but this article is not about spoiling anything. Instead, it’s about looking at the potential scenarios in which the show could premiere.

First and foremost, remember this: Production has not started yet on season 6. Odds are, it will begin within the first several months of 2023. That will determine more than anything when the show is back, but we’re operating under the assumption that we won’t get it at the same exact time as season 5. These days, it is increasingly rare that we end up seeing one season of premium TV 12 months after the last one.

Now, let’s get into some of those likely months that you could actually see the show back.

November 2023 – In some ways, this feels like the most optimistic scenario for the new season, and for a number of key reasons. It could be enough time for producers, but also get the show out there without TOO long of a hiatus.

January 2024 – January is almost always a good month for TV, and we don’t foresee season 6 coming out in December. This may be a good middle-ground proposal for the show, one where we aren’t stuck waiting for some ridiculously long period of time. Yet, it also gives Hulu a lot of time.

February 2024 – We could see this happening, given that it would be around 16-17 months after the launch of season 5. This is an interval that we’ve seen a lot of other top-tier shows have between seasons, and we have to be prepared for this possibility.

When do you think we will see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

When do you think we will see The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

Share now in the comments!

