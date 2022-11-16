Stargirl season 3 episode 12 return date: The last before finale

Want to get some news on a Stargirl season 3 episode 12 return date? After what you see tonight, obviously you’ll want more ASAP. You may also be very-much aware of the fact that we are super-close at this point to the end of the road. This is the final season, and there are only thirteen episodes as a whole.

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting for a little while to see the home stretch for the superhero series. There is no episode next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and the plan is for the show to come back on Wednesday, November 30. Following that, the series finale is currently set for December 7.

Want some more insight on what lies ahead? Below, you can check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 12 synopsis with all sorts of interesting info…

SOLO MISSION – As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien (#312). Original airdate 11/30/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What’s also notable about this episode right now is the title: “The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton.” This feels like a pretty clear indicator that Sylvester does not necessarily think that he’s going to be coming back once this mission is done. We’ve always thought that Starman’s arc would be season-long, regardless of if there was a season 4 or not.

For those concerned that this season may not offer up closure, have no fear: Multiple endings were shot this season, just to ensure there was a satisfying ending when the dust eventually settles.

