Stargirl season 3 finale spoilers: Were multiple endings shot?

As you prepare for the Stargirl season 3 finale on The CW a little later this year, go ahead and know this: You’re actually only seeing one of a couple of endings that was originally shot by producers.

In a new interview with the Wayne Ayers Podcast (via TVLine), star Brec Bassinger confirms that the cast and crew shot two different endings for season 3. Why? Creator Geoff Johns knew that with a great deal of uncertainty around the future of the network, it was best to be prepared for a cancellation. That was smart, since the superhero show was axed earlier this fall, making it one of several casualties both before and after the Nexstar purchase.

Bassinger noted that there’s always a chance that the alternate ending (which would have set up season 4) ends up on a DVD set, but noted it comes with some bittersweet feelings:

…It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that’s why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news, because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Is there a chance that another network or service could pick it up?

For now, that feels unlikely, just as it feels like there have already been at least some conversations behind the scenes. The issue here is that HBO Max is really the venue that makes the most sense here, but in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger it seems like they are consolidating DC properties down and settling for more of a unified vision. This could leave a show like Stargirl out in the cold, even if it’s fantastic and worthy of getting another life somewhere else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you want to see on the Stargirl season 3 finale?

How do you think that Johns and the writers tied up a number of loose ends? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







