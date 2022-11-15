A Million Little Things season 5: Should you expect trailer soon?

We’re fortunate to know at this point that A Million Little Things season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC in early February. Having that information alone is exciting, even if it is somewhat bittersweet noting that the final season is coming around the bend.

So when are we going to see the first trailer for what lies ahead? It does feel like we’re inching closer to a time when that will come out. Filming has been going on for a while and we do think that the network will want to give the show as much lead-up is possible.

Would we be surprised if something came out this month? Yes, but only because there are so many other things going on, especially with Thanksgiving coming in just over a week. ABC isn’t known for their festive programming in the way that NBC is with the parade or CBS / Fox are with football. With that in mind, it makes sense for them to hold some things back until December.

While ABC probably won’t share too much in their final-season trailer for this show, we do think that we’ll get a handful of teases. Take, for example, what we could be seeing when it comes to Gary’s cancer battle, Katherine’s personal love, or Rome trying to find consistent happiness after his long battle with depression. This story has been emotional from the jump, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change for the final season. The only thing we’re hoping for is a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel … and also that we have a chance to see footage in the relatively near future.

