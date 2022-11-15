Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Brilliance of World Cup posts

For everyone out there who is ready for Ted Lasso season 3, we’re right there with you. We wish there was something more to share on the series now! Why isn’t there?

Well, we will at least give the studio and Apple TV+ credit for this at the moment: Thinking outside the box in order to have people talking about this show again. They’ve come up with some creative ways to do this, whether it be a Bantr stunt, a tie-in with an EA Sports video game, and also what they are doing in promotion of the World Cup.

If you did not know as of yet, there are billboards all over the country signed to Ted Lasso the character — to be specific, they are in the hometowns of many members of the U.S. Men’s National Team. This is a way to send all the players off with pride and words of encouragement.

Of course, every person out there knows that Ted is a fictional character, but we do think this is a smart way to unify much of the country behind the team. It’s excellent promotion entering season 3, and it brings more attention to a sport that does not always get a lot of recognition in the United States.

Now when it comes to season 3, this sort of promotion also helps to buy Apple more time before they start making any more substantial announcements about the future, whatever it may hold. For those who did not see our recent report on the subject, the plan right now is for production to finally wrap up over the next week. From there, Jason Sudeikis and all of the producers can focus entirely on post-production / getting the episodes ready to go for a premiere. Hopefully, we will see the series back in either the late winter or spring of 2023.

What do you think of the Ted Lasso billboard stunt, in terms of both sentiment and also promotion for season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we will have other updates coming all about the show.

