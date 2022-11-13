Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Jason Sudeikis offers progress

For everyone out there hoping to finally learn the truth about Ted Lasso season 3 — especially when it comes to the end of filming — we have you covered.

While at the Thundergong fundraiser event in Kansas City this weekend, series star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis noted that production on the Apple TV+ series is going to wrap up next week. There have been rumors about the end of production for a long time now, but it’s now official that the end of the road is just about here.

Of course, this milestone could end up being rather bittersweet. This news does signal that we are getting one step closer to the comedy coming back on the air. However, it also does remind us that this could be the final season. When Sudeikis and the rest of the cast step off of the set, it may be the last time they do so as some of these characters. That’s a hard pill to swallow.

Once filming does 100% wrap up, the top priority will of course be post-production and making sure all of these episodes are edited and ready to go. While we’re sure that some work has been done in this department already, we do wonder how involved Sudeikis has been able to be so far thanks to his role in both the story and his on-screen presence as the title character. Given everything that does need to be done still, our feeling for now is that late winter or early spring is the earliest that we could see this show back … and we are very much aware that it could be later than that.

Hopefully, the impending end of filming will at least give Apple the license to start thinking a little bit more about how to promote the show. We’re at least hoping for that…

