Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: Wes Bentley on Jamie’s plan

This weekend will bring Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 to the Paramount Network, and we know there is potential for things to explode within that Governor’s office.

Here is where things stand at present: John Dutton is in power, but he’s also burning bridges and focused largely on the ranch. He is only just starting to come around to the idea of compromising and doing what he can to build relationships. Kevin Costner’s character did not get into politics because he loves the idea of it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Now, let’s talk about Jamie — he is really the only person in the family who actually understands the duties of the job, but he is totally neutered in terms of what he can do or so. Beth is blackmailing him over what he did to his biological father, and he has to do whatever his family wants … for now. We know that when Jamie is cornered, he acts out. Maybe Beth and John are a little too arrogant to realize that; or, perhaps they know it’s coming and want to exploit Jamie until then.

Either way, there is a lot to consider when it comes to this character’s future. Jamie killing his father is going to weigh on him, and that’s something that Wes Bentley describes further to The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s devastating and it’s only going to be more devastating as time goes on, as Jamie realizes what he doesn’t have. His father [played by Will Patton] was his only real family. And I think in Beth voicing for him to kill his father, she has opened a deep wound. So now he has to figure out what he’s going to do about it. But, he is under her thumb and can’t do the instinctual thing, so he has to play her game — at least for a bit.”

Remember that season 5 is the longest to date with 14 episodes. There is no guarantee something more will happen immediately, but you should keep it in the back of your head that Jamie could snap at any moment.

Related – Learn more about the rest of season 5 as a whole

What do you think that Jamie could ultimately do on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates all about the show and the future. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







