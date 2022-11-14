Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 trailer: John Dutton’s true legacy

As we prepare ourselves for Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season, there is a LOT to consider. The lives of so many people could be hanging in the balance, as well as something more important to at least a few of them: Their legacy.

Take, for example, John Dutton himself. Following the two-part premiere last night, a new trailer found Kevin Costner’s character questioning how important the role of Governor truly is. He may not view it as a part of his legacy in the same way as his ranch, but plenty of others across the state of Montana will not feel the same. He has to understand that he represents so many people beyond himself now, and there is a tremendous amount of potential for him to make enemies at almost every turn. We’re not sure that he is really prepared for all of that.

As for what else the trailer shows off, let’s put it a little something like this: Jamie’s got a new ally … or, “ally.” The truth is that she’s not all that interested in him as a person. However, she is very much interested in the destruction of John. She can manipulate him, at the behest of Market Equities, and try to get him to further turn on both his father and Beth. He’s the clear weak link and while Beth has Garrett’s death to hang over him, Jamie’s already shown himself to be the sort of guy who lashes out when cornered. At this point, don’t you have to expect that from him?

There will be, of course, at least a few more stories going on, as well, with the Bunkhouse and then also Kayce, who could be facing some really tough decisions. In general, the stage is set for a gloriously-messy story that could end up in some shocking ways. To view the full trailer for yourselves, head over to this link.

