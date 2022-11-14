Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A brand-new hope for news?

Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ down the road — that much is clear, and it is mostly the matter of when.

So are we going to be getting some news sooner rather than later? There is a reason to have at least a tiny bit of hope at the moment. Over the weekend, we reported that we could actually be entering the final week of production, and with that, we could be nearing the end of the road. Given all of the delays that we’ve seen this show incur over the past few months, it is reasonable to speculate that Apple did not want to announce anything until all of the episodes are in the can.

All of a sudden, we’re in a position now here where we could be seeing something announced soon. Will the streaming service actually do it? That remains to be seen. What makes the most sense for them is that at some point over the next month and a half, they lift the vein on what’s coming — or at least, when you can expect to see it. Otherwise, they have little reason for viewers to get excited about their 2023 roster, which also includes new seasons of Severance and then also The Morning Show.

The moment a premiere date is announced for the show, we assume that the floodgates will be open for all sorts of other updates. Think along the lines of a trailer, some teasers, and some overall details that you set up for what could be the endgame here. (Of course, it remains to be seen if season 3 is the final one; the folks at Apple are 100% keeping their cards close to the vest here.)

