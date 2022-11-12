The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Current expectations

Following the arriving of the new, Grogu-centric short today, it makes sense to want The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you? This season is probably one of the most-anticipated things out there in the TV world right now, and of course we’d love some more news on it sooner rather than later.

So what do we know about season 3 as of right now? For starters, it is set to premiere in February. More specifics could come in the near future, and of course we’re hoping that a lot more news will come out over the next month! It is super-strange that there’s been a trailer out for a while (watch here) and yet, they did not attach a date to it.

Have there been rumors for a while about a late February start for the show? Absolutely, but that’s not something that we want to write down in permanent marker.

What we can at least say is what we expect right now from the new season. Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, it is clear that Mando and Grogu are more intertwined than ever. They are a legitimate team, and the Child is now willingly with Din Djarin as more of a partner. Din is no longer trying to just bring him somewhere else. This season could end up being a significant showcase for Pedro Pascal’s character as we understand more of his roots on Mandalore. There are still implications that come with him removing his helmet that will also be explored.

It goes without saying, but we anticipate this season will be an enormous hit for Disney+. Hopefully, it 100% lives up to the hype.

