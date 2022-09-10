The Mandalorian season 3 releases trailer, no premiere date

Just in case you needed a reason to get excited beyond measure today, how about a new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3?

As a part of the D23 Expo Disney was kind enough to share a ton of new footage for Din Djarin and Grogu’s next adventure, and it looks to be immersive, action-packed, and also different from what we’ve seen before.

First and foremost, season 3 stands out because the show is no longer about watching the Mandalorian trying to escort Baby Yoda somewhere; instead, the two are working together in lockstep. This is more of a collaboration, as Grogu decided during The Book of Boba Fett that this is where he wanted to be.

Now as for the challenges ahead for the two of them, there are many. One of them may just be reuniting Mandalore itself. We’ve learned through the series there are different sects of Mandalorians, and the implications of Din removing his helmet are going to be vast to certain ones. In particular this is going to be a huge season for Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and that’s exciting just because we’ve seen this character across so many mediums already.

As psyched as this trailer makes us for season 3, there is still no premiere date — instead, all Disney+ noted is that it’s coming in 2023. We know that the plan is for a February launch, but hopefully more specifics will be handed down a little later in the year.

