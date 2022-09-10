Andor season 1: Check out the final trailer before premiere!

As a part of the D23 Expo this weekend the final trailer for Andor season 1 arrived — and yea, the hype’s going to another level now. It has to!

The three-episode premiere of the Rogue One prequel is coming on September 21, and the final trailer for the Diego Luna series below sets the table for Cassian’s journey. This is a man who is going to learn the ways of rebellion across many years, as the show covers a lengthy period of time leading up to the aforementioned movie. There are two seasons coming spanning 24 episodes, and the more that we see, the more excited we get.

One of the things that continues to be most impressive about Andor visually is their use of practical effects and the work being done to make this show feel gritty and realistic — even if this is science fiction. This is more of a spy thriller than what we’ve seen in the Star Wars universe, and we do think it’s going to have a slightly different look and feel.

Obi-Wan did a great job of justifying its existence, and that’s an important thing to do when you’re looking at a prequel. You want to make sure that you don’t just have a show that feels redundant and unnecessary. While Andor will obviously inform Rogue One, it could have a larger role beyond this that gives us more context for the future of all things Star Wars in general.

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

