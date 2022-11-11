Doctor Who spoilers: EP on David Tennant regeneration question

We’re entering a new era of Doctor Who starting in the new year, and we know that it comes in many forms. Take, for starters, the opportunity to see another Doctor played by David Tennant.

One thing that has been quite interesting to note is that even though The Doctor has had this particular actor’s face before, it is being viewed as its own, separate version of the character. This is not just the Tenth Doctor all over again! That could mean differences, and we also think that it could bring some fun material for Tennant to play.

We know that at least one part of the regeneration has already received a good bit of discussion online, and that pertains to the costume. Why is David not wearing the same clothing as Jodie Whittaker prior? We have seen that for regenerations in the past, and it’s something that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies explains in pretty clear terms. Just take a look below for some of his comments per Doctor Who Magazine on the subject:

“I was very certain that I didn’t want David to appear in Jodie’s costume. I think the notion of men dressing in ‘women’s clothes’, the notion of drag, is very delicate. I’m a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it’s truly a valuable thing.

“But it has to be done with immense thought and respect. With respect to Jodie and her Doctor, I think it can look like mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. To put a great big six-foot Scotsman into them looks like we’re taking the mickey.”

In the end, we understand his reasoning, and the tradition of the regeneration ultimately goes far beyond the costume. What we are most interested in seeing moving forward is rather simple: What makes this Doctor different from David’s next one, and also how he will transition into Ncuti Gatwa’s version of the role. (See a new video featuring Gatwa over here.)

Some answers will become clear when the series if 60th anniversary specials air in 2023; unfortunately, they are still many months away.

