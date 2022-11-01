Doctor Who season 14 video: Ncuti Gatwa answers questions!

We recognize already that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see Ncuti Gatwa as the next star of Doctor Who. We anticipate that he is going to be around at some point during the specials set for next year, but his first proper season (a.k.a. season 14) is currently set for some point after the fact. Most likely, you’ll see it in 2024.

Before we go too much further here, remember that there is a big change coming for this particular chapter of the franchise. For the first time, Doctor Who is going to be streaming on Disney+ virtually everyone other than the UK, where it will remain on BBC One. While showrunner Russell T. Davies will remain in charge of the primary creative, Disney is going to have some input in moving the show forward — they are also helping with the budget. It’s going to be a bigger and more epic version of the show than ever before, but it remains to be seen just what it’s going to look like.

Of course, one of the things that we are most excited about moving forward is the new look that we’re going to see from The Doctor. After all, every lead carries with them their own sense of style, and we think that Gatwa will be helping to create an exciting new take on this character!

For a little more about the show and Gatwa’s ideas for what his Doctor will be like, all you have to do is look below, we do think of this largely as a great way to introduce some new fans to the show, especially younger viewers in America who may not be altogether familiar with it. Personally, we think that is why Disney is going to especially be looking to acquire.

Related – Be sure to get some more Doctor Who updates right now

What do you want to see from Ncuti Gatwa as the next star of Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Ncuti Gatwa, the next Doctor, joins us to answer some questions about all things #DoctorWho ❤️❤️➕🟦 pic.twitter.com/6Z4aGH5XqV — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 25, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







