The White Lotus season 2 ratings continue to make season 3 case

At the time of this writing, there is still no official The White Lotus season 3 renewal over at HBO. However, we have every reason in the world to be hopeful!

What is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it has to do with the numbers the Mike White series is currently drawing. According to a new report from Deadline, the second episode of the new season drew 1.6 million viewers across linear and streaming on Sunday night, up slightly from the 1.5 million we saw during the premiere. So far, season 2 is charting ahead of season 1, so the question will just be whether or not that continues the rest of the way.

The obvious challenge with season 2 right now is the simple fact that viewers have already seen this show and with that, it’s a little more difficult to generate that instant excitement. However, we do think that the show has brought out some really excellent characters so far and we’re excited to see precisely where things are going to go there moving forward.

Season 3, provided it happens, would take place in another new locale and White does seem to have some ideas already. We’re cautiously optimistic that HBO will order more. Remember that the expectations for this show are very-much different than what we’d see for a House of the Dragon, so we don’t think the two can be compared. Also, this is a great show that can be plugged in almost anywhere on the show since it is so short. (This season is seven episodes, so one more overall than what we had for season 1.) Viewers can also jump in at the start of a new season and be okay — while Tanya is carried over from season 1, we don’t even think think that her story requires you to see that Hawaii-set story to understand.

