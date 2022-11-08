The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 promo: What the cards say

As we prepare for what lies ahead on The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 this weekend, drama could come from weird places.

Based on the promo below, the top story from the start could be Tanya trying to get some sort of answers about what’s going on with Greg … though we’re not sure that she’s going to find them in some tarot cards. She may be better suited for some one-on-one conversations, no?

Meanwhile, one of our biggest points of curiosity this season is going to come from Harper, who recognizes that she has this total outsider status in this world. She’s suddenly come into money and is still trying to figure out what to do with herself. This is in great contrast to Daphne, someone who clearly has already established both who she is and also what it is that she wants out of her life. In this episode, she wants to party with Harper and in doing that, Aubrey Plaza’s character may realize that there’s a reason why Daphne and Cameron never fight. It may be because their relationship is as hollow as one of those chocolate bunnies you eat on Easter morning.

In general, we know what this season is building towards; the question is largely how we get there. Right now, it feels like Cameron is likely to be one of the dead guests at the end since we could see himself getting in trouble. The same goes for Dominic, who has already shown himself to have plenty of demons that he has not quite gotten rid of just yet. Our hope is that someone like Albie or Portia doesn’t get caught in the crossfire, since they (like Harper) definitely feel a little too normal for some of the world that is around them.

