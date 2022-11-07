Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Station 19 2023 return dates revealed

You may have already heard that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is airing its final episode of 2022 this Thursday, and the same goes for Station 19. So when are these two shows coming back on the air? If you’ve got questions, we are very much happy to help.

First things first, we’ll admit that we’re surprised that the two shows are going off the air so soon this fall. If we had a conspiracy theory for it, it’s due to the long-term future of star / executive producer Ellen Pompeo. Her final episode as an on-screen performer, at least for the time being, is episode 8. Thursday is going to bring you episode 6. We tend to think that ABC didn’t want the show to come back from hiatus without Meredith, since that would make it a harder sell for viewers. Now, they can promote the heck out of Pompeo’s send-off if they choose. (She will remain attached as an EP and a narrator.)

Could she return for a possible season 20? Nothing has been ruled out, but we wouldn’t assume anything at this given point in time.

The return date for both of these shows, plus Alaska Daily, is currently set for Thursday, February 23 starting at 8:00 p.m. for Station 19. We’ll be quick to admit that this is a much-later return date than we hoped for, but there is probably a simple reason for it: When these shows are back, they’ll probably air straight through to the finale. That’s at least the case for the first two, and we’ll wait and see on the exact episode count for Alaska Daily. We know that for a while, ABC has tried to avoid a start-and-stop programming strategy for Grey’s Anatomy — when the show is on the air, you know that you’re getting reasonable chunks of new episodes before you arrive at another break.

